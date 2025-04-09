Live
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
- Chikungunya, dengue on the rise in Bengaluru
AA22 X A6: Allu Arjun & Atlee's Sci-Fi Magnum Opus
Highlights
Allu Arjun is teaming up with director Atlee for an upcoming sci-fi thriller, tentatively titled AA22 X A6.
Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with director Atlee for a highly anticipated sci-fi thriller. The film is tentatively titled AA22 X A6 and is being produced by Sun Pictures.
The movie has a massive budget of Rs. 800 crores. Of this, Rs. 250 crores will be allocated for visual effects.
Top VFX artists from around the world are already reviewing the script. This has generated a lot of excitement among fans.
With the success of Pushpa 2 and Jawan, expectations for the film are very high.
Next Story