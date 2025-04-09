AA22 X A6: Allu Arjun & Atlee's Sci-Fi Magnum Opus

Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with director Atlee for a highly anticipated sci-fi thriller. The film is tentatively titled AA22 X A6 and is being produced by Sun Pictures.

The movie has a massive budget of Rs. 800 crores. Of this, Rs. 250 crores will be allocated for visual effects.

Top VFX artists from around the world are already reviewing the script. This has generated a lot of excitement among fans.

With the success of Pushpa 2 and Jawan, expectations for the film are very high.