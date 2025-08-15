Abhijeet Sawant on singing a TV serial title track for the first time

“Indian Idol” Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has achieved a new milestone in his career by lending his voice for the first time to a TV serial’s title track. The singer recorded the song for Zee Marathi’s Veen Doghantli Tutena and called the experience “special.”

“The first time is always special,” Abhijeet said, adding that the opportunity to sing for a prestigious channel made it even more meaningful. “Completing 20 years in the industry and getting my first TV serial title track is truly a joy. The love it has received from the audience feels wonderful.”

He shared that the song’s beautiful lyrics and emotional depth made it a memorable project. “Seeing the audience embrace it brings great satisfaction,” he noted.

Alongside this, Abhijeet is celebrating his two-decade career with a new release, Paisa Themba Themba Gala, a tribute to the legendary Dada Kondke’s hit Dhagala Lagali Kala. The track blends nostalgia with a modern twist, surprising fans with its unique fusion.

Since winning Indian Idol, Abhijeet has released three albums — Aapka Abhijeet Sawant (2005), Junoon (2007), and Farida (2013) — and contributed to Bollywood playback singing. He has also ventured into acting with films like Lottery (2009) and cameo appearances in Tees Maar Khan, Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai, and C.I.D..