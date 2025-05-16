Actor Ravi Mohan opens up amid personal turmoil, denies allegations

In a candid and heartfelt statement, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has addressed the ongoing personal controversies following his separation from wife Aarti, with whom he shares two children, Aarav and Ayaan. The couple, married since 2009, has been publicly exchanging accusations of emotional abuse since their split earlier this year.

Recently, Aarti accused Ravi Mohan of being an absentee father on social media, prompting a strong response from the actor. In his official note, Ravi expressed pain over their private matters being debated in the public eye, calling it “deeply traumatic.” He emphasized that his silence was “not a weakness but survival,” and insisted that his integrity has been unfairly questioned.

Ravi Mohan revealed the hardships he endured, stating he was a survivor of “years of physical, mental, financial and emotional abuse,” and described how isolation kept him from seeing his own parents. He explained that walking away from the marriage was a difficult but necessary choice to save himself from an “unlivable” situation.

Addressing rumors about his relationship with Keneesha Francis, Ravi clarified that she started as a friend and later became a vital source of support. He urged respect for Keneesha both personally and professionally, denying that she had any role in his divorce. “No one can be a home-wrecker or destroy my life,” he asserted.

Ravi Mohan’s note reflects a man standing firm amid personal storms, determined to defend his truth with dignity and resilience.