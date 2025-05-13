Ajay Devgn and son Yug lend voices to Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced that veteran Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his son, Yug Devgan, will voice the lead characters in the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends, set for release in cinemas across India on 30 May 2025. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ajay Devgn lends his voice to the legendary character Mr Han, portrayed on screen by Jackie Chan, while Yug makes his voice acting debut as the film’s young protagonist, Li Fong — originally played by Ben Wang. This marks Ajay Devgn’s first-ever voice role in an international film, and Yug’s introduction to the world of cinema.

The father-son pairing brings a unique emotional depth to the Hindi version, echoing the film’s central relationship between a mentor and his student. Yug’s enthusiasm for the Karate Kid franchise, combined with his natural presence, made him a strong fit to bring Li Fong’s journey to life for Indian audiences.

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows the story of kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he navigates a new school, builds unlikely friendships, and faces off against a formidable karate rival. Guided by Mr Han and the iconic Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a powerful journey of personal growth, discipline, and resilience.

The casting of Ajay and Yug is a celebration of legacy — both familial and cinematic — symbolising a generational bridge between the timeless spirit of The Karate Kid and its reinvention for today’s youth.

Karate Kid: Legends will be released in theatres nationwide on 30 May 2025.