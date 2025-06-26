Ajay Devgn promises laughter & action with ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ teaser

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen with the much-awaited sequel Son of Sardaar 2, scheduled for release on July 25, 2025. A follow-up to the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar, which was itself a remake of SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna, the sequel promises a larger-than-life mix of comedy, action, and family drama.

The teaser, unveiled recently, gives audiences a first glimpse into the film’s vibrant and humorous world. This time, the story unfolds in Scotland, where Ajay Devgn’s character finds himself navigating chaos surrounded by a massive family. The visuals are grand and colorful, offering an international flavor while retaining the desi punch that fans loved in the original.

Adding to the excitement, Mrunal Thakur makes her debut opposite Ajay Devgn in this film, bringing fresh on-screen chemistry to the franchise. The teaser also features veteran actor Chunky Pandey and a strong supporting cast that promises to keep the entertainment high.

One of the standout moments from the teaser is Ajay Devgn’s trademark action-packed entry — this time, not on horses, but dramatically riding two tanks, a quirky twist that’s already getting fans buzzing on social media.

Son of Sardaar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, in collaboration with N. R. Pachisia, Pravin Talreja, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. While the tone remains loud and massy, the film seems perfectly tailored for its target audience, delivering a hearty dose of humor, action, and family-centric drama.