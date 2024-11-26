Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again Soars Towards ₹240 Crore, While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Dominates

Despite the clash of two big movies, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both have done amazingly well at the box office.

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor, is close to crossing ₹240 crore. As of day 23, the film has earned ₹237.02 crore in India.

In comparison, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed well from the start, outpacing *Singham Again* in its second week. Singham Again earned ₹173 crore in its first week and ₹47.5 crore in its second week. By the end of the third week, it’s expected to make ₹15-16 crore.

On a personal note, Ajay Devgn recently celebrated the second anniversary of his hit film *Drishyam 2* with a special post. Sharing a picture of himself in a blue t-shirt and jeans holding a garden hoe, he wrote, "Felt like going for a little gardening today…. iykyk #2YearsofDrishyam2."

Drishyam 2, which released on November 18, 2022, was a major success, with Ajay reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. It was praised for its gripping story and strong performances.

Looking ahead, Ajay Devgn will star in Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 comedy Son of Sardaar. He has already begun filming and shared the news with his fans on Instagram.