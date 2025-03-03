Antony Varghese’s ‘Catalan’ first look unveiled

Following the success of the action-packed pan-India blockbuster Marco, Cubes Entertainments has unveiled the first look of its next venture, Catalan, starring Antony Varghese (Pepe). Directed by Paul George and produced by Sherif Mohammed, the film is poised to be another gripping thriller.

The first-look poster sets an ominous tone, depicting Pepe standing amidst fallen bodies and elephant tusks under heavy rain. The striking imagery, combined with the dark, atmospheric setting, hints at a story filled with intense action and violence.

Maintaining the high production standards of Marco, Catalan boasts exceptional visual appeal. The poster design itself has sparked intrigue, with its title font partially concealed behind an axe and teeth, offering hidden details for movie buffs to decode. Ident Labs, the creative team behind the title designs of Jailer, Leo, Jawan, and Coolie, is handling the film’s design elements.

With Cubes Entertainments gaining recognition for its strong content and marketing strategies, the collaboration with Antony Varghese raises high expectations. Given Pepe’s growing fan base and the studio’s ambitious vision, Catalan is shaping up to be a major pan-Indian release. More details on the cast and technical crew will be revealed soon.















