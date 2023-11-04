ATHARVA, Highly engrossing Multi-lingual Crime Investigation Thriller is all set to release in theaters on December 1st, 2023.





The upcoming multi-lingual film Atharva starring the very talented Karthik Raju in the titular role is a edge of seat crime investigation thriller based on Clues Department. Mahesh Reddy is directing the movie, while Subhash Nuthalapati is producing it under the banner of Peggo Entertainments with Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma presenting it. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers of this film.



Meanwhile, the makers locked the film’s release date. Atharva will have a grand release on December 1st. It’s less than a month for the film’s release, and the team will launch an aggressive promotional campaign very soon. They already released a teaser, one song, and posters which all received a tremendous response, increasing curiosity to watch the movie.



Besides action, suspense and thrilling elements, the movie will also have love, drama, humor and other emotions. The film made as a perfect commercial entertainer will appeal to youth and other sections of audiences.



Simran Choudhary and Ayraa are the other lead cast in the movie that shows the inimitability and importance of the Clues Team.



Sricharan Pakala scored the music, while Charan Madhavaneni is the cinematographer and SB Uddhav is the editor.



The movie will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.



Cast: Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary, Ayraa, Arvind Krishna, Kabir Singh Duhan, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Macha, Late Marimuthu, Anand and others.



Technical Crew:



Writer and Director: Mahesh Reddy

Producer: Subhash Nuthalapati

Banner: Peggo Entertainments

Presents: Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma

Ex-Producers: Vijaya, Jhansi

Music: Sricharan Pakala

DOP: Charan Madhavaneni

Editing: SB Uddhav

Art: Raam Kumar

Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam, Kittu Vissapragada

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni