ATHARVA, Highly engrossing Multi-lingual Crime Investigation Thriller is all set to release in theaters on December 1st, 2023.
The upcoming multi-lingual film Atharva starring the very talented Karthik Raju in the titular role is a edge of seat crime investigation thriller...
The upcoming multi-lingual film Atharva starring the very talented Karthik Raju in the titular role is a edge of seat crime investigation thriller based on Clues Department. Mahesh Reddy is directing the movie, while Subhash Nuthalapati is producing it under the banner of Peggo Entertainments with Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma presenting it. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers of this film.
Meanwhile, the makers locked the film’s release date. Atharva will have a grand release on December 1st. It’s less than a month for the film’s release, and the team will launch an aggressive promotional campaign very soon. They already released a teaser, one song, and posters which all received a tremendous response, increasing curiosity to watch the movie.
Besides action, suspense and thrilling elements, the movie will also have love, drama, humor and other emotions. The film made as a perfect commercial entertainer will appeal to youth and other sections of audiences.
Simran Choudhary and Ayraa are the other lead cast in the movie that shows the inimitability and importance of the Clues Team.
Sricharan Pakala scored the music, while Charan Madhavaneni is the cinematographer and SB Uddhav is the editor.
The movie will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Cast: Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary, Ayraa, Arvind Krishna, Kabir Singh Duhan, Vijay Rama Raju, Gagan Vihari, Ram Mittakanti, Kiran Macha, Late Marimuthu, Anand and others.
Technical Crew:
Writer and Director: Mahesh Reddy
Producer: Subhash Nuthalapati
Banner: Peggo Entertainments
Presents: Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma
Ex-Producers: Vijaya, Jhansi
Music: Sricharan Pakala
DOP: Charan Madhavaneni
Editing: SB Uddhav
Art: Raam Kumar
Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam, Kittu Vissapragada
PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni