‘Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle’ gets a grand launch

Young and promising actor Karthik Raju is set to take audiences on a nostalgic journey with his latest film, Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle. The film was officially launched on May 23 with a traditional Pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios. Backed by producer Gali Krishna under the Sri Ramakrishna Cinema banner and helmed by director Raja Dussa, this period entertainer is based on real events that unfolded in Warangal during the 1980s.

Known for his versatile choices in films like Kausalya Krishnamurthy and Atharva, Karthik Raju now pairs up with Kajal Choudhary, who gained recent fame through Anaganaga. The project is co-produced by Mallavaram Venkateswara Reddy and Roopa Kiran Ganji, with Suresh Bobbili composing the music and Kasarla Shyam penning the lyrics.

The launch event saw several industry stalwarts in attendance. Tammareddy Bharadwaja handed over the script, Suresh Babu gave the first clap, actor Chaitanya turned on the camera, and Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao directed the muhurtham shot.

Speaking at the event, director Raja Dussa shared, “This film is a period drama with emotional depth and humour, inspired by true incidents. We aim for a brisk shoot and are excited to bring this unique story to life.” He also thanked the prominent guests for their support and recalled his previous success with 105 Minutes, starring Hansika.

Karthik Raju expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m thrilled to be part of this 80s-set film and to collaborate with Kajal Choudhary. I thank our director and producer for believing in this story.”

Kajal added, “I’m very excited about this project. The story is special, and I’m working with a brilliant team. I’m truly grateful for the love from Telugu audiences.”

The cast also features Tammareddy Bharadwaja, Bheemineni Srinivasa Rao, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Sridhar Reddy, Abhay, Phani, Padma, and Keerthilatha. With a compelling narrative and a talented team, Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle promises to be an engaging cinematic journey into the past.