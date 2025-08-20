Ayushmann, Rashmika & Nawazuddin unite for ‘Thama’; teaser unveiled

After delivering back-to-back hits like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and most recently Stree 2, Maddock Films is now expanding its much-loved horror-comedy universe with its latest offering, Thama. The makers unveiled the film’s intriguing teaser today, promising another entertaining addition to their horror lineup.

The teaser begins with Ayushmann Khurrana’s voiceover, where he romantically asks, “Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?” to which Rashmika Mandanna responds, “100 years? I cannot live without you for a second.” Soon, the visuals transition into glimpses of the eerie yet quirky world of Thama, finally introducing the film’s menacing villain, played by Nawazuddin Siddique.

Billed as a vampire comedy, the film sees Ayushmann playing a historian who embarks on a mission to explore the historical roots of vampire folklore in India. The narrative is said to unfold across two timelines—one set in the modern day and the other in a bygone era—promising a unique mix of mythology, romance, and comedy.

The teaser evokes the same quirky horror-comedy vibe that Maddock has successfully created with Stree and Munjya, raising anticipation about whether Thama can carry forward that winning streak.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is slated for a grand Diwali 2025 worldwide release. With its stellar cast, fresh concept, and the trusted brand of Maddock’s horror universe, the film has already become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.