Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' Set for Release on This Date
Akhanda 2: Tandavam is the powerful sequel to Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s blockbuster Akhanda. The film is currently in production with scenes shot in Hyderabad, the Himalayas, and more, with a new schedule set in Georgia.
Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's highly anticipated project 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' is being made as a sequel to their blockbuster film 'Akhanda', coming four years after its release. Parts of the film have already been shot in Hyderabad, at the Kumbh Mela, and in the Himalayas. The next schedule of the shoot will take place in Georgia.
While the shooting is progressing at a brisk pace, a new rumor about the film's release date is going viral.
Originally, the makers had planned to release the film on September 25th as a Dussehra gift for fans. However, the team now feels that more time is required for post-production and CG work. Because of this, they are considering postponing the release to Sankranthi. Also, since Balakrishna's films released during Sankranthi have often been successful, the team sees it as a sentimental and strategic decision.
With the postponement of NTR and Prashanth Neel's film, which was also set for a Sankranthi release, to June, Balayya's team is planning to enter the Pongal race instead. However, an official confirmation on the new release date is still awaited.
Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty has a key role. The film is being produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner and is presented by Tejaswini Nandamuri. Music is composed by Thaman. As this is the fourth collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, expectations are sky-high.