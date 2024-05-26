Bandi Saroj Kumar’s ‘Parakramam’ teaser garns attention for its intriguing premise

Director Bandi Saroj Kumar, known for his digital release 'Mangalyam', is now making waves with his latest project, 'Parakramam'. The film's teaser, unveiled recently, has garnered attention for its intriguing premise and promising performances.

Saroj Kumar, who wears multiple hats as the director, music director, writer, and editor of 'Parakramam', hosted a grand teaser launch event. The event saw the presence of distinguished guests including Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen, directors BuchiBabu Sana, Gnanasagar Dwarka, and producer SKN.

Reflecting on his journey, Saroj Kumar shared insights into his evolution from a junior artist to a multifaceted filmmaker. Despite facing setbacks in his previous directorial endeavors, he expressed gratitude to his supporters who encouraged him to continue creating content.

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen lauded Saroj Kumar's dedication to filmmaking and commended his unique approach to storytelling. Director Buchi Babu praised Saroj Kumar's versatility and compared him to renowned filmmakers for his ability to excel in various aspects of filmmaking.

Producer SKN, impressed by the teaser, pledged support for the film's release and emphasized the need to promote smaller films effectively. The event also witnessed actors Mohan Senapati, Shashank Vennelakanti, Shruti Samanvi, Nikhil Gopu, and Anil Kumar expressing their gratitude to Saroj Kumar for providing them with meaningful roles in 'Parakramam'.

'Parakramam' promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending Saroj Kumar's distinctive storytelling with captivating performances. With anticipation building up, fans eagerly await the release of this promising venture, slated to hit the screens soon.







