Bhoomi Shetty’s fierce FL from PVCU’s ‘Mahakali’ unveiled

After redefining Indian superhero cinema with HanuMan, filmmaker Prasanth Varma is set to expand his mythological universe with Mahakali, the third installment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Produced by RKD Studios and Rizwan Ramesh Duggal, the film is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, with Varma serving as the showrunner.

The makers have unveiled the first look of Bhoomi Shetty as Maha, introducing audiences to a striking and fierce new avatar. The poster showcases Bhoomi Shetty in a powerful depiction — her face painted in red and black, eyes blazing with divine intensity, and adorned with traditional gold jewelry and sacred ritual markings.

With music composed by Smaran Sai and cinematography by Suresh Ragutu, Mahakali promises to blend mythological grandeur with Prasanth Varma’s trademark visual style and storytelling depth.

The film, which marks another ambitious step in expanding the PVCU, is generating strong buzz for its powerful theme and visual presentation. The team has confirmed that the official release date of Mahakali will be announced soon.