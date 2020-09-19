Abhishek Bachchan Is Back To Sets After Six Months And Now Busy With ‘The Big Bull’ Shoot

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan who recovered from Covid-19 recently is back to movie sets after 6months. As the Central Government has given its nod to resume TV and movie shootings, the film industry is getting back its normalcy with slowly beginning the shootings. Even our dear 'The Big Bull' star Abhishek Bachchan is also back to sets… He took to his Instagram page and dropped a selfie video wearing a mask!

In this video, Abhishek Bachchan doled out that, he is back to 'The Big Bull' movie sets and resumed his shooting as only a few days of shoot is left to wrap up the movie. He also suggested his fans to wear the mask before stepping out. He asked all of us to take safety measures while stepping out and showed off his modish 'Pangolin mask'. He said, "Take care, stay healthy and don't go out if not needed and wear a mask if you step out…".



Besides this post, he also wrote, "#workmode #wearyourmask #TheBigBull

Back on set after 6 months. Good to be back to shoots. But be careful and safe. WEAR YOUR MASK!

@lovepangolin thank you for the mask. It's amazing, safe and comfortable.

@herringboneandsui".

IlleanaD'Cruz and LekhaPrajapati will be seen as lead heroines in 'The Big Bull' movie and Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta will portray other important roles in this movie.

Being a financial crime-thriller, Abhishek will play the lead role and the story revolves around him and the financial crimes that place in the 1990 – 2000. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this movie has dialogues by Ritesh Shah. Ankit Tiwari and ChandanSaxena will score the tunes while Dharmendra Shah will look into editing work. This movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and AnandPandit under Ajay DevgnFFilms and Panorama Studios banners. The Big Bull movie will hit the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform soon.