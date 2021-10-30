Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Cast Of Arjun Kapoor's 'The Lady Killer' Movie…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Arjun Kapoor recently announced his new movie 'The Lady Killer'. It is being directed by Ajay Bahl. Along with the announcement of the movie, he dropped the first look poster and upped the expectations on this movie. Off late, another exciting news is doing rounds in the Bollywood circles. Glam doll Bhumi Pednekar is selected as the lead actress of this action thriller.



A source close to the film unit opened about this update and said, "The makers were extremely keen to get Bhumi onboard, and the actress too loved the script. The paperwork and other formalities are currently underway. Meanwhile, Ajay has begun work on the pre-production, and the film is expected to go on the floors soon".

Earlier even Arjun Kapoor also spoke to the media and said, he liked the subject every much and said, "It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged. I couldn't put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I'm excited".

Well, here is the announcement poster of The Lady Killer movie…

Arjun Kapoor is seen shouting loudly in this poster. Along with sharing it on his Instagram, he also wrote, "sme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai !!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me. Produced by #BhushanKumar @shaaileshrsingh #KrishanKumar".

The Lady Killer movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh Singh under the T-Series banner.

Well, this is the first collaboration of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Presently, Arjun Kapoor is busy with Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey movies while Bhumi is busy with Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan projects.