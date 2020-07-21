Bollywood Actors Riteish And Genelia Announce Their Plant-Based Start-Up 'Imagine Meats'

Going vegan is always healthy and good for the environment too. Many Bollywood actors are turning into vegan and are promoting the veganism advising their fans to go with 'Plant-Based' foods. Well, our dear Bollywood power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia also turned into vegans and after thorough research, they came up with a start-up 'Imagine Meats'…

From a couple of days, Riteish is treating his fans dropping intriguing clues on his social media pages and made the audience to keep guessing…

Coming Soon poster…

Yes… We can 'Imagine Without Chicken'!!!

Imagine Meat Without Meat…

Well, a few minutes ago, he took to his Twitter and dropped a note and announced the launch of his start-up… Have a look!

Through this post, Riteish doled out that, their new journey begins with 'Imagine Meats'… He stated that, he and Genelia turned vegetarian nearly 4 years ago to be the better caretakers of the planet. He also doled out that, Genelia has become expertise and is also certified with 'Plant-Based Nutrition' course.

Riteish also mentioned that, he was a hard-core fan of non-veg and thus it was difficult to manage the cravings… But both of them managed by trying a few International products which taste exactly like meat. Thus they decided to give the same thing to their fans and all the people who want to turn Vegan.

Imagine Meats aims to meet the needs of all the vegan people and satisfy their cravings with all the healthy and tasty food products. This company also has a partnership with the non-profit organisation 'The Good Food Institute (GFI)' which promotes the plant-based alternatives to regular foods like eggs, meat and dairy.

Great going Riteish and Genelia… It will all help for a healthy planet and healthy life!!!