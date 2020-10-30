Cinderella's Story: Alia Bhatt Shares Her Glam Photoshoot Pics And Looks Stunning

The Bollywood's cute doll needs no introduction on the glam arena as she frequently throws style lessons for all the fashion connoisseurs with her splendid dramatic attires. Off late, this 'Raazi' actress has dropped a few stunning pictures from her photoshoot. Alia turned into the muse for fashion designer Goerges Hobeika's Spring/Summer collection for 2021 and made us witness new-age 'Cinderella' with her ultimate glam show.

This 'Sadak 2' actress turned heads with gorgeous black and white dress designed with 'checkered' theme. The short dress has an extra-long train which made our cutie pie look ultimate amid classy background. Alia also wrote, "Cinderella never wished for a prince, all she asked for was a new dress and night out

Alia picked a sleeveless deep 'V' neck short gown and added a long train to her western outfit. She looked pretty with messy pony hairdo and on-point makeup.

Coming to Alia Bhatt's work front, she was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'movie which has Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. It was the sequel of Sadak movie after 20 years. Alia will be next seen in Tollywood ace director Rajamouli's prestigious project 'RRR' which will have Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR in the lead roles. Along with this prestigious project, Alia will also be seen next in mafia leader 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' biopic and Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. This movie will also have Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in the prominent roles.