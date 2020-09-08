Cinematographer refuses to shoot Kangana’s film

P C Sreeram, the legendary cinematographer behind many multi-language mega productions over the past three decades has been quick to react to the latest Kangana Ranaut controversy in which she has entangled herself with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena party. Having been part of the team in a venture in which KanganaRanaut is to be featured, Sreeram in a tweet has refused to be a part of it.

The tweet, which has already been picked up all over by news portals does not say more on the project which Sreeram has given up. Yet it is notable to add that he was instrumental in wielding the megaphone for Ranaut's debut film in Tamil called ' DhaamDhoom' with Jayam Ravi.

Sreeram has been part of many latest productions which featured popular heroines like Nithya Menen and Keerthy Suresh. He has been a favourite of Balki, who has been using his expert services for five films in a row and is now with him on the sixth venture which is underway.

Looks like, Ranaut is going to stir many more cauldrons as she returns to Mumbai and stakes a claim for a slot which has now been muddied by political moves and countermoves.