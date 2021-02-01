Deepika Padukone Drops A Quote Of Mahatma Gandhi And Supports PM Narendra Modi's 'Naari Shakti' Post

Till now, we had only one stop or two stop flights to the USA… Be it San Francisco or Dallas, either passengers need to halt at London or Dubai and then catch their second flights to reach their destination. But from now on, there is a direct and non-stop flight available for all the passengers who are travelling between Bengaluru and San Francisco. One more important aspect of these flights is all 4 women pilots are going fly these flights and prove their 'Naari Shakti'. Even Deepika Padukone has applauded the power of women retweeting PMO's Twitter post…

"Be the change you wish to see in the world."-Mahatma Gandhi



These words couldn't be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world!#NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia https://t.co/DPYzBXNfYt — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 31, 2021

Well, PMO's post applauds all the women pilots who are taking part in San Francisco to Bengaluru direct and non-stop flights charge… Even the pic of the 4 women pilots can be seen in the post who are all set to fly high… Modi ji also salutes 'Nari Shakti'…



