Glad to be working with Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa, says Himanshi Khurana

Actress Himanshi Khurana
Actress Himanshi Khurana 

Highlights

Actress Himanshi Khurana will be seen sharing screen space with actor-singer Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa in the upcoming Punjabi film 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal'

Actress Himanshi Khurana will be seen sharing screen space with actor-singer Gippy Grewal and Neeru Bajwa in the upcoming Punjabi film 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal'. She tags her co-stars as terrific and is glad to star alongside them. Himanshi said: "I am so glad that I would be working with such acclaimed and terrific artistes such as Gippy sir and Neeru Bajwa maam. I have loved all his songs and movies. The film has a great script and it was an immediate yes from my side."

Himanshi, who was seen in 'Bigg Boss 13', describes the journey as lovely.

"It has been a lovely ride so far. I can't wait for the audience to watch this one. It will be released in December and I am sure people would love it. It's a film to be watched with the entire family and I can't give out too much about the movie in excitement. Love and light to all," says the actress. The film is scheduled to release on December 17.

