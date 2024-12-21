Hina Khan embraces December with style

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently fighting stage three breast cancer, is determined to make the most of December, showcasing strength and grace despite her health struggles. The 35-year-old star took to Instagram, sharing pictures from a serene getaway that exuded a sense of peace and elegance. In the photos, Hina is seen donning a chic blue and white striped dress with floral details, paired with white sneakers, a black handbag, and her hair styled in soft curls. She also shared glimpses of the Christmas decorations at her hotel and a glimpse of the food she indulged in, offering fans a peek into her festive spirit.

"Hello December," Hina captioned the post, radiating positivity.

Earlier this month, the actress made headlines for being named among the most searched actors globally in 2024. While many congratulated her for the achievement, Hina humbly responded, clarifying that it was not something she felt proud of. Re-sharing a post showing her alongside names like Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur, she wrote, “For me, it's neither an Achievement nor something to be Proud of. I wish and pray that no one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health-related hardships."

She added that she would rather be recognized for her work and accomplishments than for her personal battles. “I have always appreciated people's genuine regard and respect for my journey in these testing times, but I would rather be googled or known for my work and accomplishments,” she expressed.

Despite her ongoing battle, Hina continues to inspire fans, sharing moments from her life, including photos from the hospital following her chemotherapy treatments. In one such post, Hina was seen walking down a hospital corridor, holding a pouch bag attached to bottles, a stark reminder of her courage and resilience.