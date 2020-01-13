Katrina Kaif Shares An Amazing Pic Of Sooryavanshi Team

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' is the most awaited movie of 2020. This Rohit Shetty directorial has Katrina Kaif as the lead actress. This movie is the Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of Police universe which has the story penned by Sajid-Farhad.

The female lead of this movie Katrina Kaif has shared a wonderful pic on her Instagram account. Have a look!





This pic has the trio Katrina Kaif along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty to either side. They were seen laughing heartfully in a sun-kissed beachside background.

This movie is produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia and Apoorva Mehta under Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Reliance Entertainment banners.

This movie will hit the big screens on 27th March, 2020.