Maha Shivaratri 2021: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut And A Few Others Bollywood Actors Extend Their Wishes

Today being the auspicious 'Maha Shivaratri', most of the people celebrate this festival with utmost devotion and also visit temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. People also keep fasting till evening for their prosperous life. On this special day, most of the Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages and extended 'Maha Shivaratri' wishes to all their fans.



Akshay Kumar





Akshay Kumar shared the motion poster of 'Dehati Disco' movie… "On the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri, bringing you the motion poster of #DehatiDisco featuring my dear friend

@Acharya1Ganesh

. Sending across my best wishes. #ShakshamSharma".

Ajay Devgn





Ajay Devgn shared an awesome image on his Twitter that showcases a large tattoo of 'Trishul' on his back… Along with it, he also penned a Hindi poem. "ना आदि ना अंत है उसका।

वो सबका, न इनका उनका।

वही शून्य है, वही इकाई।

जिसके भीतर बसा शिवायः।

ओम नमः शिवाय

#Mahashivratri".

Rakul Preet Singh





Happpy Mahashivratri to all of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJ27kUuX2d — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 11, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan





T 3839 - शिव सत्य है, शिव अनंत है, शिव अनादि है, शिव भगवंत है!

शिव ओंकार है, शिव ब्रह्म है, शिव शक्ति है, शिव भक्ति है!!



लोकआस्था के पावन पर्व महाशिवरात्रि की आप सभी को मंगलकामना🙏

प्रभु जी का आशीर्वाद आप सभी पर सदैव बना रहे 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M8c1bbbMc0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 11, 2021

Kangana Ranaut





Kangana is seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva in this post… "महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएँ #महाशिवरात्रि #Mahashivratri".

Sonu Sood





Sidharth Malhotra

Anupam Kher





Kunal Kemmu





ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏



May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! हर हर महादेव।#Mahashivaratri2021 #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/p9RGholCSt — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) March 11, 2021

Along with sharing the pics of 'Maha Shivaratri' Pooja which was done at his home, Kunal also wrote, "ॐ नमः शिवाय Folded hands

May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! हर हर महादेव।".

Urmila Matondkar









Sunny Deol





Raveena Tandon







