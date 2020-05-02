Prabhas and Aamir Khan in a movie; More details here

Prabhas is a National star who needs no introduction for the Pan-India audiences. Interestingly, Prabhas never wanted the craze outside Bollywood but somehow it happened all of a sudden with the film Baahubali. What if Prabhas acts with Aamir Khan in an interesting Bollywood film?

Yes. A young director Swaroop RSJ who made his debut with the movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya revealed in the latest interview that he would like to get both of them on board for his dream project. With Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya, Swaroop earned a very good name at the box-office. There is a curiosity around his second movie but nothing is confirmed yet.

During the lockdown, he interacted with a website and revealed the news. We wish, someday, the director or any other filmmaker should come up with a film starring both Aamir and Prabhas.