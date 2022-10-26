Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrated Diwali Festival With Much Joy Along With Little Malti

Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the Diwali festival with much joy… They welcomed their little bundle of joy Malti Marie this year via surrogacy and are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives. Off late, Priyanka Chopra shared a few pics of their Diwali celebration and treated all her fans… They were seen along with Priyanka's mother performing pooja…

Priyanka Chopra shared a few images on her Instagram page and extended Diwali wishes to all her fans… Take a look!Along with sharing the pics, she also wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer… ॐ नमः शिवाय

From ours to yours.

Love and light

PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89".

The first pic showcases the couple performing pooja along with their daughter… Even Priyanka's mother is also seen in the pic. The next one has Priyanka and her mother posing along with the little one. The third pic has Priyanka and her daughter while the fourth one has the beautiful couple with their little one. The next few pics showcased glimpses of the pooja ceremony and Priyanka's beautiful Diwali decoration!

Nick Jonas also shared these images on his Instagram page and wrote, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali".

The couple looked lovely wearing off-white classy outfits and also little Malti also twinned with her parents!

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, she is busy with 'It's All Coming Back to Me' movie.