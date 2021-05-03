Priyanka Chopra Calls Sonu Sood As 'Visionary Philanthropist' And Supports His Initiative

Sonu Sood is all turning the much-needed support system for all the needy people in this Covid-19 crisis time. He is putting in all his time and also doing his best to help the people who reach him for help. Recently he requested the Government to take care of children who are left all alone after their parents passed away due to Covid-19 disease. He asked Governments to provide free education for those children. Priyanka Chopra and Smriti Irani have applauded him for this initiative.









"#EveryLifeMatters Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead.





Think this one out carefully because the impact is long-term and it involves children—amongst the many horror stories of the pandemic, this is regarding those children who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. The disruption, for many, sadly leads to a complete stop in their education due to the combination of loss and economic factors due to that loss.

Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action.

Sonu's suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at—school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults.

For those outside govt, I appeal to your compassion combined with generosity and be the philanthropists, knock on institute doors or anyone who can help to make an impact that will matter. Adopt the education of a child if you can.

I fully support Sonu's ideas and I will actively work towards finding ways to support education because I have always believed that #educationforeverychild is a birthright.

And we cannot as a society let the virus change that."

Even Union Minister Smriti Irani also dropped a comment and also urged to call Children's helpline number if any one finds child is left all alone after their parent as orphan due to Covid-19. She wrote, "Kindly call 1098 - Childline in case you or any organisation finds a child who is orphaned. Every state government and district authority is on alert to help provide support to children in need and distress . Every district has been directed to ensure that Child Welfare Committees in the district prioritise such children. Withholding such information would be detrimental to the needs of the child hence my plea."





Even Sonu Sood thanked Priyanka for supporting him with her tweet…





Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen.🙏 https://t.co/aQh4D881Km — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 3, 2021





He also wrote, "Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen."