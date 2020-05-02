Quarantine Fun Time: It's Quiz Time For Hassan Sisters…

It's a fun time for all the people who are at home in this lockdown period!!! We have seen many celebrities posting funny videos on their social media pages. Be it TikTok, funny snippets, quarantine recipes or workout videos, many of them are staying close to their fans through social media application.

Now it's the quiz time for the Hassan sisters… Shruti Hassan always stays active on her Instagram account… This girl has donned the chef hat and is enjoying her own cook-up's.

Now this girl has posted an awesome quiz post on her Instagram account… Have a look!

This is a fun idea… Shruti and Akshara are seen answering for funny questions.



In the video, there were simple questions like:

• Who out of the two is most likely to cry watching a sad movie?

• Who is most likely to have more than five children?

• Who is most likely to forget the birthday?

• So on…

For all these questions, these sisters answered to the same by pointing fingers!!! This clip is much funny and made us go ROFL!!!