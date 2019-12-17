Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy out of the Oscars race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for nine Oscar categories, including documentary and international feature and make-up and hair styling. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which was India's official entry to the Oscars under the Best Foreign Language Film category this year didn't make it to the shortlisted films.

Ten movies were selected out of the 91 movies that were nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The Ranveer Singh starrer - Gully Boy didn't make the cut.

In September this year, Gully Boy was selected as India's official entry to Oscars. After the announcement, the movie's leading cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took to their social media accounts to express their excitement. The actors shared a note thanking the Film Federation of India for selecting Gully Boy as India's official entry to Oscars 2020. They also congratulated the cast and crew of the film for the selection.

The social media post read: "We are so thrilled that #GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Thank you to the Film Federation of India, Aparna Sen, Supran Sen, Anindya Dasgupta, members of the jury and a big congratulations to the spectacular cast and crew." Ranveer Singh shared the post and captioned it, "Apna Time Aayega." - a line and song from the movie.

Ritesh Sidhwani the producer of Gully Boy said, "We are trying to bring the film to the forefront. We are doing everything within our power to make sure we leave no stone unturned in bringing the film there. The first shortlist will come out on 15th December, so we're waiting for that. After that 10 out of 93 films will advance (in the best international film category). So hopefully, we'll make it to the shortlist then maybe we'll get the award this time. Maybe, it'll be the first time for India, so fingers crossed," speaking about the movie's selection to the Oscars.

Other categories with shortlists released include Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Live-Action Short Film, Make-Up and Hairstyling, Documentary Short Subject, Animated Short Film and Visual Effects. Academy members will choose the 2020 Oscar nominees in these categories from these reduced lists. India may have to wait a year or more to bag an Oscar, again.







