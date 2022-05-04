Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Movie Gets A U/A Certificate From The Censor Board

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Ranveer Singh is all set to essay a Gujarati man in his next movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. Being a 'socio-message' genre movie, it deals with equal rights for men and woman subject. Ranveer and Shalini Pandey are the lead actors in this movie and they will be forced for a boy baby in their second pregnancy as they are blessed with a baby girl first. As the movie is ready to hit the screens soon, the makers also completed the censor work and the board has given the movie a 'U/A' certificate with zero cuts.

Well, according to the sources, it is the shortest movie holding only 2 hours 4 minutes run time. "The film is based on the burning topic of female infanticide and the lead actor Ranveer Singh is seen threatening to castrate himself in a scene. However, director Divyang Thakkar has treated the whole film in a non-objectionable manner."

Jayeshbhai ki Journey. Watch #DheereDheereSeekhJaaunga here - https://t.co/d3VSJrMFwj Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May! pic.twitter.com/CZ8rNtbKau — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 4, 2022

The makers also dropped a new song "Dheere Dheere Seekh Jaaunga…" song from the movie and made us witness the pain of a father for his unborn child.

The video is filled with Ranveer and Shalini's emotional attachment with the unborn child. Earlier in the trailer, it was showcased that the doctor confirms that second time also the couple will be blessed with a baby girl. But Ranveer is shocked as his family asks his wife to abort the child if it girl! But Ranveer aka Jayesh runs away with his wife Shalini and elder daughter in a car in order to protect his unborn child.

This socio-comedy movie has Shalini Pandey as the lead actress. Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak will essay the role of Ranveer's parents. Ranveer will essay the role of a Gujrati man who believes in equal rights for both men and women. The plot seems to be interesting and this made Ranveer give a nod to this subject. This Divyang Thakkar directorial is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie will be released on 13th May, 2022 in the theatres!