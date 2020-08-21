Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Aced With Her De-Glamorous Village Avatar

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is slowly reaching heights in her career bagging awesome roles. In the starting of her career, she was only restricted to the glam roles, but after 'Pink' and 'Sand Ki Aankh' movies, she changed her route and is now concentrating on female-centric and powerful subjects. Now, she is all set to act in 'Rashmi Rocket' movie which is a village-based sports drama.

Taapsee took to her Instagram and dropped her first look from 'Rashmi Rocket' movie and awed us with her de-glamour village avatar… Have a look!

Wow… This is the word which we uttered after witnessing the de-glamorous look of Taapsee. She is seen sporting in a maroon-coloured village attire along with those messy curly bangs and bygone tattoos on her neck. Her silver ornaments and darkened eyes gave her a perfect village girl look!!! In the background, we can see a few ladies walking on the sand and even a camel made its appearance on the poster.



Taapsee also wrote, "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP".

This post garnered millions of views and film stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Hrithik Roshan and a few others wished Taapsee 'Good Luck'.

Rashmi Rocket will be a sports drama which has Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead characters. This movie will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

The shooting of this movie will begin in November, 2020… We all need to wait to know the complete details of this movie!!!