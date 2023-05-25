Shahid Kapoor Teams Up With Director Rosshan Andrrews For An Action Thriller

Bollywood’s ace actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to essay the role of a cop in his next movie. Being a high-octane action thriller, it will be directed by popular Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews who is known for his Salute movie. The makers dropped a long announcement note and confirmed the news through their Twitter page… On this special occasion, even Shahid also expresses his happiness to be part of one such interesting subject.

Along with the makers, even Shahid Kapoor also shared the big news through his Twitter page

He wrote, "Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride with our thrilling action film directed by #RosshanAndrrews. I can't wait to bring this story to life. Stay tuned for more! @ZeeStudios_ @RoyKapurFilms @ShariqPatel #SiddharthRoyKapur #ZeeStudios #RoyKapurFilms".

ZEESTUDIOS Roy Kapur Films

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films announce an action thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor as the lead. Mumbai, India: Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film will be directed by the renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor says, “It's rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It's a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can't wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

Director Rosshan Andrrews says, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid's exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur's expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios' commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shares, “I have held several discussions separately with Siddharth and Shahid over the years on different projects. Somehow those didn't materialise and it took this film for it to come together and it's the first time Zee Studios is collaborating with both. It promises to be a thrilling ride with such incredible directing, producing and acting talent behind it.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of Roy Kapur Films and producer of the upcoming project, is confident that it has all the elements that make for an incredible film. "With two incredibly gifted artists like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I'm confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience.” The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023 and will release in 2024.”

Bollywood's ace trade analyst confirmed this news

Well, speaking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, he will be next seen in Bloody Daddy. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav Bose, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Sushil Choudhary under the Jio Studios, AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment and Sradvn Production banners. It will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023 and the trailer will be launched today!