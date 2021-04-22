Teejay Sidhu Shares A Heartfelt Message To Her Husband Karanvir Bohra On Their 14th Anniversary

Popular television couple Teejay and Karanvir Bohra always throw the best couple goals leaving no option in showering love on each other. They recently gave birth to their third angel and are happy to welcome another little angel to their family. Today being their 14th anniversary, Karan and Teeja shared beautiful anniversary posts being avid social media users.



Teejay Sidhu





Along with sharing a couple of lovely pics with her husband Karanvir, she also wrote, "Sweety!! With my messy, half-tied hair and cotton nightie and no make-up face, am I still the hottest girl you ever saw? 😂🙈 Happy anniversary to you.. to us.. Thank you for the last 14 years, they've been pretty awesome. Thank you for loving me, just as I am, even though sometimes I can be a bit bossy. (But that's just because I am always right, and you tend to forget that!) Haha! Okay, tbe baby is awake now so I better go feed her. You get to sleep, have sweet dreams! I love you..❤️".

Well, this is a quite lovely message and also showcases the life of a husband and wife after turning into the new parents.



Well, Karan also showered all his love on Teejay with a lovely anniversary note.

This beautiful pic shows the power couple of small screens in a beautiful pose. Karan also wrote, "Tu jab jab mujhako pukare... crossed the double 7 year itch sweaty.... happy 14th Canadian anniversary darling...



It really feels like I'm still dating you, the love, the tiffs, the cuddles the *** (ahem!) 😈 Sab om namoshivaya

Aur upar se 3deviyon ka papa because of you....I love you so much my darling....".

Karan also shared a funny boomerang where Teejay and he are jumping high to touch the tree. He also wrote, "सारी दुनिया एक तरफ़ है, एक तरफ़ है हम



हर खुशी तो दूर भागे, मिल रहे हैं ग़म

But when you smile for me the world seems alright

ये मेरी ज़िन्दगी पल में ही खिल जाए, जाने क्यूँ (na-na-na, na-na)

जाने क्यूँ (जाने क्यूँ) दिल जानता है



तू है, तो I'll be alright

(I'll be alright, I'll be alright)

This song says everything that we are and what I feel about you my love... Happy 14th Canadian Anniversary



@bombaysunshine".

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married in 2006… Although Karanvir is 2 years younger than Teejay, age never came between their love. They were blessed twin daughters Bella and Vienna on 19th October, 2016. This couple is blessed with their third baby on 21st December, 2020. Now, they are all happy with three cute dolls and having happy family time…