The First Look Poster Of Varun Dhawan And Kiara Ali Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Is Out…

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to hit the big screens with another beautiful family drama. This time he picked Varun Dhawan and Kiara Ali Advani as the lead actors and included veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor to fill the screens with the ensemble cast. Off late, the makers of this movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' released the first look poster and surprised all their fans and netizens…



Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani and Anil Kapoor shared the first look poster and also unveiled the release date of this movie through their social media pages… Take a look!

Varun Dhawan

This post unveiled the first look posters of the lead cast Varun Dhawan, Kiara Ali Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. In the first pic, both Varun and Kiara looked awesome in the bridal attires and were seen in much love. Kiara looked pretty in the red and golden bridal lehenga while Varun best complimented her with the light-coloured sherwani. Coming to the second pic, Anil and Neetu also posed with Varun Dhawan. The next picture showcases beautiful Kiara in all smiles in her grandeur wedding attire. The last one has Varun with Anil and Neetu. Sharing these pics, Varun also unveiled the release date i.e on 24th June, 2022.

Well, he also shared the release date motion poster and raised the expectations on it. The video is awesome with amazing BGM and also had the release date. Sharing the video, Varun also wrote, "Family is everything. Issilye #JUGJUGJEEYO! Coming to take over the cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Kiara Ali Advani also shared the motion poster on her Instagram page and wrote, "We love together, we celebrate together - and that's a family that stays together! Celebrate with us…#JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June, 2022."

Coming to Neetu Kapoor she also shared the same first look posters and added another beautiful poster of herself with Anil Kapoor…

Both these veteran actors looked awesome in the traditional wedding attires. She also wrote, "Our #JugJuggJeeyo family is excited to meet your family on 24th June 2022!!"

Well, just before unveiling the release date of Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie, Kiara dropped a lovely video and made us witness a happy conversation of Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu ji regarding the announcement of the release date.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' movie is being directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner. This movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 24th June, 2022!