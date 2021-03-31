The Shooting Of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Movie Kick-Started Today

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. He always keeps 4-5 projects in his hand and entertains the audience with a minimum of 3 movies at the ticket windows. Off late, the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' kick-started today. Akshay Kumar shared the first look of his character from the movie and also Jacqueline shared a pic from the sets on her Instagram page.









In this pic, Jacqueline and Nushrat are busy in discussing the script with Akshay Kumar. Sharing this pic, Jacqueline also wrote, "Ram Setu' filming begins today!! Keep us in your prayers #ramsetu".









Even Nushrat shared the same image on her Instagram and wrote, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @jacquelinef143 and the entire team. Need your best wishes."4

Well, a few hours ago, Akshay Kumar shared his look from this epic movie on his Instagram…









Akshay Kumar is seen as an archaeologist in this movie and looked as a middle-aged man with grey hair. This 'Sooryavanshi' actor appeared quite impressive and created a buzz on social media.

Alongside sharing the pic, he also wrote, "The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me".

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This flick will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. As the Covid-19 virus is rapidly spreading in the country, the shooting is going following all the safety precautions.