Live
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
- Over 30 Boeing 737 Max 8 with Indian operators inspected, no adverse findings: DGCA
Just In
Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn for ‘Raid 2’
Actress Vaani Kapoor has been cast as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film "Raid 2."
Actress Vaani Kapoor has been cast as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film "Raid 2." The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, is a sequel to the 2018 film "Raid."
"Raid 2" went on floors on January 6 in Mumbai and is scheduled for extensive shooting in locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and it is a Panorama Studios production.
The theatrical release for "Raid 2" is set for November 15, 2024. Vaani Kapoor, known for her roles in films like "Shudh Desi Romance," "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui," and "War," is expected to bring her talent to this highly anticipated sequel.