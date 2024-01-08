  • Menu
Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn for 'Raid 2'

Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn for ‘Raid 2’
Actress Vaani Kapoor has been cast as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film "Raid 2."

Actress Vaani Kapoor has been cast as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film "Raid 2." The film, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, is a sequel to the 2018 film "Raid."

"Raid 2" went on floors on January 6 in Mumbai and is scheduled for extensive shooting in locations including Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and it is a Panorama Studios production.

The theatrical release for "Raid 2" is set for November 15, 2024. Vaani Kapoor, known for her roles in films like "Shudh Desi Romance," "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui," and "War," is expected to bring her talent to this highly anticipated sequel.

