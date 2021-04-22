Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Yami Gautam calls her 9 years in Bollywood 'an incredible journey'

Yami Gautam calls her 9 years in Bollywood ‘an incredible journey’
x

Yami Gautam calls her 9 years in Bollywood ‘an incredible journey’

Highlights

Actress Yami Gautam, who debuted in Hindi films with the 2012 hit 'Vicky Donor', looks back proudly at her nine years in Bollywood, calling the time...

Actress Yami Gautam, who debuted in Hindi films with the 2012 hit "Vicky Donor", looks back proudly at her nine years in Bollywood, calling the time surreal.

"The feeling is surreal and it can't really be articulated in words. It was an incredible journey.

I have had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and of being a part of some amazing projects.

It was a dream to tell stories that I believe, to entertain people, and I just wish to continue doing that.," says the actress, who recently finished the shoot of her upcoming film "Dasvi".

Yami, who made a mark with film roles such as "Uri", "Bala", "Badlapur" and "Kaabil", has a long line-up of films over the next months.

Her upcoming projects include "A Thursday", "Bhoot Police", "Lapata" and "Dasvi".

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X