Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actor Sameer Sharma Found Hanged In His Apartment

What's happening in Bollywood??? These days a few actors are killing themselves and creating a tension in the industry. Off late, small screen ace actor Sameer Sharma of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' fame killed himself by hanging to the ceiling.

Popularly known as Shaurya Maheshwari, this young actor was found dead in his rented apartment in Malad on Wednesday. Well, the body already started decomposing when the Police officials reached the apartment.

This 44-year-old actor shifted to this rented flat in Chincholi Bunder, Malad West earlier this year. He shifted to this flat from Neha CHS building at Ahimsa Marg in February.

Sameer Sharma's dead body was first seen by the building's watchman who was on his night shift. He found Sameer Sharma hanging during his night shift rounds in the building. According to sources, Sameer committed suicide 2-3 days back itself. Well, the Police department found no suicide note in the house. Thus, they registered the case in ADR and are investigating it in financial problems angle.

Sameer Sharma is a popular face and he was seen in movies like Hasee To Phasee. While coming to the small screen, he acted in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.