Casting director Shruti Mahajan reveals what gives Bollywood actors their edge in IMDb interview

Shruti Mahajan, one of Bollywood’s most respected casting directors, has offered a rare insight into the craft of discovering on-screen talent, speaking exclusively to IMDb about her career, her approach to casting, and what she believes sets certain actors apart.

With over a decade of experience and credits on films such as Ram Leela, Mary Kom, and Bajirao Mastani, Mahajan has collaborated with some of India’s most prominent filmmakers. Discussing her upcoming projects, she mentioned working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, Prakash Jha’s series Laal Batti, and R Balki’s next film, among others.

Mahajan described casting as a process that begins long before auditions. “It all starts with aligning yourself with the director’s vision,” she explained. “The script guides everything—it determines the tone, the characters, and what kind of performer each role demands.”

Actors, she said, are typically grouped by the weight of their roles, with lead parts undergoing a far more detailed and layered selection process. “It’s not just about acting ability,” she noted. “It’s about screen presence, chemistry with other actors, and whether they bring that indescribable spark—the X Factor.”

Mahajan shared that this elusive quality is what often sets memorable performers apart. “It’s not something you can train or manufacture. You feel it—it stays with you,” she said.

Recalling a casting moment from her early days, Mahajan spoke of spotting Gulshan Devaiah by chance outside a café in Mumbai. “I didn’t know who he was at the time, but he had this distinct presence,” she recalled. Intrigued, she approached him and asked whether he was an actor. That spontaneous encounter eventually led to his role in Ram Leela, cast without an audition after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was equally convinced.

She also praised actors like Richa Chadha, known for her idiosyncratic performances, and Pratibha Ranta, whose early audition for Heeramandi left a lasting impression. “She had exactly the kind of youthful energy we were looking for. You could sense her potential,” Mahajan said, noting how her career later blossomed following Laapataa Ladies.

Mahajan finds particular satisfaction in challenging audience expectations through unconventional casting. One such example was Supriya Pathak in Ram Leela, whose reputation for comedy roles initially raised eyebrows. “She was eager to break out of that image and completely committed to the audition. Her performance proved she was capable of so much more,” said Mahajan.

Similarly, she cited Bobby Deol’s reinvention in Aashram as another rewarding moment, as well as casting Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi. “That role needed elegance, gravitas, and authenticity. Manisha had all of that and more. When I suggested her to Mr Bhansali, he was instantly intrigued. Their past collaboration helped make it an easy decision.”

Mahajan’s experience underscores the instinctive nature of casting and the importance of trusting both the process and a performer’s potential. “Some qualities can’t be explained—but they shine through,” she said.