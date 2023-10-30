Catch these five crime-thrillers and potential blockbusters before the year ends

Whether 2023 was a rollercoaster ride for you or rather uneventful, ending the year with a bang could be just what the doctor ordered. We’ve picked five forthcoming releases packed with drama, thrills, twists, and adventures that you just can’t miss.

Anweshippin Kandethum



This upcoming Malayalam film is an investigation thriller based on two major crimes that shook Kerala. Emerging pan-Indian sensation Tovino Thomas, who played a police officer in his 2019 film ‘Kalki,’ plays a cop again in this crime caper. However, the makers say that this is an avatar with a completely different flavor and will take his fans by surprise. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose and produced by Yoodlee Films, the film also features an ensemble cast of Aadhya Prasad, Nedumudi Venu, Jaffer Idukki, Nandu, Vijayakumar, and Saiju Kurup. Replete with suspense, gritty action sequences, and powerful performances, the film is slated to release in theaters in December, 2023.

Animal

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga etches another dark and psychologically complex character in his upcoming film ‘Animal.’ Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the narrative centers around a troubled father (Anil Kapoor) and son (Ranbir Kapoor) relationship marked by mental torment and physical abuse. Soon, the adversity propels the son into the world of crime and darkness, where he finds validation. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol, the film portrays Ranbir Kapoor in an intense role that he has not played before. The film will be out in theaters on December 1.

Yodha

This Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial is an action thriller that follows the story of a soldier as he battles a bunch of hijackers on a plane. The mid-air crisis intensifies when the aircraft’s engine is damaged, making it even more challenging for the soldier to protect the passengers. The film will prove to be a treat for those who have enjoyed films like ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike.’ Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features Siddharth Malhotra in the lead, alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It will be released in theaters on December 8, 2023.

Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this drama promises to take audiences into the heart of an illegal immigration method, ‘Donkey Flight,’ which provides a backdoor entry to people desperate to migrate to countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States of America, and more. This film is an insightful take on the reasons that drive people to put their lives at risk to enter other nations. Starring Shahrukh Khan, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, the film is slated to release in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire

Director Prashanth Neel follows up his superhit ‘K.G.F’ franchise in Kannada with this Telugu masterpiece featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The narrative focuses on a gang leader who honors his dying friend’s promise and confronts rival criminal gangs. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on December 22, 2023.



