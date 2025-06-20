Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi’s ‘Mega157’ wraps up Mussoorie schedule

The much-anticipated commercial entertainer #Mega157, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has successfully completed its second shooting schedule in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie.

Taking to X, Gold Box Entertainments, one of the production houses backing the film, shared an update:

"Making memories and magic together on sets. Team #Mega157 completes the exciting second schedule in Mussoorie filled with high-energy scenes and explosive performance by Megastar @KChiruTweets. It’s going to be a blast on the screens. #ChiruAnil SANKRANTHI 2026."

Director Anil Ravipudi echoed the excitement, tweeting, “Mussoorie schedule done. It’s going to be super fun this Sankranthi 2026 with #Mega157. All charged up to begin the next schedule soon.”

Sources close to the production reveal that several crucial scenes featuring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, VTV Ganesh, and others were filmed during this 10-day schedule. This marks Nayanthara’s third collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.

The film is jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. With music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Sameer Reddy, and editing by Tammiraju, #Mega157 promises to be a mass entertainer filled with comedy, action, and festive appeal.

Early buzz suggests Chiranjeevi’s signature comedy timing in the film will take fans back to his golden era. The film is slated for a Sankranti 2026 theatrical release.