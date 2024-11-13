Coldplay to Perform in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium Soon

Ahmedabad: Coldplay is set to make history with their largest ever stadium performance, which will take place at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25th, 2025. The announcement follows overwhelming demand from fans across India, prompting BookMyShow Live to add a fourth show to the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour. With the potential to host 100,000 spectators, this concert promises to be a landmark event in Coldplay’s illustrious touring history.

This monumental concert will not only mark the biggest stadium show in Coldplay's career but also place Ahmedabad on the map of global live music events. The iconic band, which has captivated audiences worldwide for over two decades, will perform in front of an eager Indian crowd, delivering an unforgettable musical experience.

A Global Production for a Global Audience

The Music of the Spheres World Tour, produced by BookMyShow Live and global tour promoter Live Nation, has been one of the most successful and critically acclaimed tours of the decade. Organising a concert of this magnitude requires immense planning from securing a toptier venue and navigating regulatory approvals to coordinating logistics and ensuring an impeccable fan experience. The concert in Ahmedabad will reflect Coldplay’s commitment to delivering highquality, immersive live performances.

“Bringing Coldplay to Ahmedabad for their largestever stadium performance is a huge moment for BookMyShow Live and for fans across India. This show will be an unprecedented experience for music lovers and will further elevate India's place on the global entertainment stage,” said Anil Makhija, COO of Live Entertainment and Venues at BookMyShow.

Ticket Sales and Virtual Queue System

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will go on sale on November 16th, 2024, at 12:00 PM IST exclusively through BookMyShow. To ensure fairness in ticket distribution, a virtual queue will be used, where fans will be assigned a random position. The system is designed to manage the high demand and provide all fans with an equal chance of securing tickets.

For those eager to secure their place at the show, Coldplay will also release a limited number of Infinity Tickets on November 22nd, 2024. Priced at €20 (approximately INR 2,000), these tickets offer affordable access to the concert, with seat locations disclosed on the day of the event.

What to Expect from Coldplay’s Spectacular Setlist

Known for their breathtaking performances, Coldplay will treat fans to a mix of their greatest hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Paradise. The concert will also feature songs from their latest album, Music of the Spheres, alongside new tracks like We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove from their recent release, Moon Music. The set promises to be a mesmerizing journey through Coldplay’s rich musical legacy, offering something for both new listeners and longtime fans.

A Historic Moment for Ahmedabad and Gujarat

Dhanraj Nathwani, President of the Gujarat Cricket Association, expressed excitement over hosting such a prestigious event: “This concert not only highlights Ahmedabad's modern infrastructure but also brings global attention to Gujarat’s vibrant culture. We are proud to partner with BookMyShow Live and Live Nation to bring Coldplay's largestever stadium show to our state.”

A RecordBreaking Tour Continues

Since its launch in March 2022, the Music of the Spheres World Tour has broken records across the globe, with over 12 million tickets sold to date. The band’s global journey has already visited Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia, and the Ahmedabad concert will be part of the final leg of the tour, which will also include shows in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

With its massive scale and international acclaim, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is set to leave an indelible mark on the global live music scene, and fans in India can look forward to a night that will go down in history.

Tickets for Coldplay’s Ahmedabad show will be available on BookMyShow from November 16th, 2024, at 12:00 PM IST. For more information, visit the BookMyShow website.