DD highest-watched channel during lockdown

New Delhi: Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan (DD) to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday.

The national broadcaster could achieve the feat, which involves a nearly 40,000 per cent jump in viewership in the evening and morning bands, despite a surge reported by the private broadcasters who are also experiencing higher viewership, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said.

Starting with the Hindu mythology series Ramayan, DD has got back other classics like Mahabharat, Shaktiman and Buniyaad to serve the audiences during the three-week lockdown.

Most of these were produced when DD monopolised TV broadcasting in the country.

BARC attributed the telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat for DD's emergence to the top, while the other programmes also helped improve its position in select time slots.