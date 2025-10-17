Devi Sri Prasad rumoured to lead ‘Balagam’ Venu’snext ‘Yellamma’!

Music sensation Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, is reportedly in talks to make his acting debut as the lead in the upcoming Telugu film Yellamma. The film will be directed by Balagam fame VenuYeldandi and bankrolled by noted producer Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The project has been in development for several months but faced delays due to the unavailability of a suitable lead actor. Initially, actors like Nani and Nithiin were approached for the role but had to decline due to prior professional commitments. Later, names like Sharwanand and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas were also considered, but the team did not reach a final decision.

Now, industry sources reveal that Devi Sri Prasad has emerged as the strongest contender for the role, and discussions are reportedly in the final stages. If confirmed, Yellamma will mark a new milestone in DSP’s illustrious career, transitioning him from a celebrated music director to a lead actor.

The film is said to be a musical social drama rooted in the cultural backdrop of Telangana. With a proposed budget of around ₹70 crore, Yellamma is expected to be a major production. An official announcement is anticipated soon, and buzz on social media is already building around DSP’s potential acting debut.