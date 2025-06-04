‘Devika and Danny’ set to stream on Jio Hotstar from June 6

Jio Hotstar is set to roll out its latest Hotstar Specials series Devika and Danny on June 6, promising a refreshing and emotional ride for viewers. Featuring Ritu Varma, Surya Vasistta, Siva Kandukuri, and Subbaraju in key roles, the web series is directed by B. Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Chaganti under Joy Films.

At a press meet held in Hyderabad, the team shared insights into the making of the show. Lead actress Ritu Varma said, “I’ve been waiting for a meaningful web series, and Devika and Danny came as a blessing. It’s an empowering story that gives hope, especially for women told they can’t chase dreams. The team—from director Kishore to cinematographer Venkat Dilip—was exceptional.”

Surya Vasistta, who plays Danny, shared, “The series reflects the transformation of a girl restricted by small-town boundaries. My role is layered and impactful, and I’m thankful for this opportunity.” He also praised Ritu and Siva Kandukuri for their performances and camaraderie on set.

Siva Kandukuri, playing Subbu, emphasized the series’ clean and emotional storytelling. “At a time when web series are stereotyped for bold content, Devika and Danny offers something pure and cinematic. It was a joy playing Subbu, who adds humour to the narrative.”

Producer Sudhakar Chaganti called it a “blend of emotion and entertainment,” lauding the cast and crew for bringing this seven-episode series to life. Director Kishore noted, “We’ve crafted a heartfelt story with visual richness and a soul. Audiences will love every episode.”

With support from Jio Hotstar and a dedicated team, Devika and Danny aims to connect deeply with viewers when it premieres on June 6.