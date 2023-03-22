Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan Video Song From Nani And Keerthy Suresh's Dasara Movie Is All Raw And Rustic

As said, the auspicious festival Ugadi is a big day for all the netizens and movie buffs as Tollywood actors are leaving no stone unturned in surprising their fans. Even Nani also joined the list as the makers of his next movie Dasara, launched the video of the blockbuster song, "Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan…" and showcased a complete raw and rustic avatar of Nani from this movie… Already the lyrical video of this song was unveiled earlier and now the complete video is no less than a festival bonanza for the fans of the 'Natural Star'…

Nani also shared the video of this popular song on his Twitter page and treated his fans on this festive occasion… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Massiest Local Song Ever #DhoomDhaam Video song from #Dasara out now - https://bit.ly/DhoomDhaamVideoSong #DasaraOnMarch30th @Dheekshiths @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @SLVCinemasOffl @Saregamasouth".

Going with this video song, it is all raw and showcased the lifestyle of the Veerapally people who basically can't lead their lives without drinking… Nani looked all amazing in the de-glamour role and danced his best to the fast beats…

Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Gotte Kanakavva, Gannora Dasa Laxmi, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsanna (Nalgonda Gaddar) and Kasarla Shyam took the song to next level with their amazing crooning. Kasarla Shyam lyrics are just rocking as they made the song instantly hit and reached music lovers on the occasion of this special festival. Santhosh Narayan composition is also awesome!

Going with the earlier released trailer, we have seen Nani as a lover boy, cricketer and even as a family person in many movies. But Dasara will definitely showcase him in a complete rustic avatar which elevated his appeal to the core. The trailer starts off the Bathukamma festival and Vennala being dressed as a beautiful bride to marry Dharani. After showcasing a funny track in the police station, the plot takes a twist with Dharani's rivalry with the villain. His friend Deekshit Shetty stands with him in thick and thin showing off his loyalty. Even Samuthaikani also looked awesome with macrodontia. Finally, Nani looked rugged and rustic in the last action sequence and Vennela comes to give him the 'Jammi leaves' which resemble the ritual of the auspicious Dasara festival!

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Dasara movie will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023…