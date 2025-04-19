‘Different’ review: A thriller that lives up to its name

‘Different,’ directed by Dragon (Udaya Bhaskar) and produced by N.S.V.D. Shankara Rao under Wonder Brothers International Films Pvt. Ltd., is released worldwide on April 18th through SKML Motion Pictures. The film stars G. N. Nash, Azija Chimaruva, Pretty Joe, Sana, and Robert in pivotal roles. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

A wave of mysterious murders targeting young women sweeps through New Zealand, sending the police and media into a frenzy. The city is gripped with fear as authorities race against time to find the perpetrator. In this tense atmosphere, we meet Bob (G. N. Nash), a solitary man living in a house where his mother (Sana) is mysteriously locked in a room. The plot thickens when three young women break into Bob’s home, accusing him of plotting their murder. What secrets does Bob hide? Why is his mother secluded? And who is really behind the killings?

Performances:

G. N. Nash stands out with a powerfully nuanced portrayal of Bob, capturing the paranoia and ambiguity of his character with precision. Sana delivers a compelling performance as the troubled mother, adding emotional depth. Azija Chimaruva, Pretty Joe, and Robert bring authenticity to their roles, maintaining the film’s tension throughout.

Technicalities:

Director Dragon Udaya Bhaskar deserves applause for crafting an engaging thriller within a restricted space. His screenplay is sharp and keeps audiences guessing, with twists that feel earned rather than forced. Leon R. Bhaskar’s cinematography shines with moody visuals that amplify the eerie atmosphere. The single-house setting is masterfully utilized, maintaining visual interest without becoming repetitive. Nihal’s music and background score heighten the suspense, while the crisp editing keeps the pace tight and avoids any narrative lag.

Analysis:

‘Different’ is a tightly woven thriller that dares to tread a unique path. With a gripping narrative set in New Zealand and a cleverly contained setting, the film holds the viewer in suspense until the very end. The narrative maintains a steady rhythm, creating a sense of unease that builds naturally.

Different is a bold and captivating thriller that succeeds in both storytelling and execution. With compelling performances, strong direction, and atmospheric visuals, it’s a film that doesn’t just entertain but also lingers in the mind. A must-watch for fans of the genre.

Rating: 3/5