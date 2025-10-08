Disney’s ‘Tron: Ares’ partners with IIT Bombay’s Techfest

In an electrifying fusion of cinema, technology, and innovation, Disney’s upcoming sci-fi film Tron: Ares joined hands with IIT Bombay’s Techfest, giving students a glimpse into a world where artificial intelligence blurs the lines between humans and machines.

The collaboration transformed IIT Bombay’s auditorium into a futuristic digital arena, drawing over 2,000 students into an immersive celebration of imagination and technology. A dazzling laser spectacle and LED dance performance set the stage, but the highlight of the evening was the exclusive Tron: Ares trailer, showcasing a world where tech rules and humans navigate survival in an AI-driven future.

Following the screening, entrepreneur and ex-IITian Ashneer Grover engaged in a dynamic discussion with students about the benefits and dangers of AI, sparking thought-provoking debates about innovation, ethics, and control.

Mayank Mudgal, Events Manager of Techfest, IIT Bombay, shared, “We’re thrilled to partner with Tron: Ares. The Tron universe has always inspired technologists to imagine bold, futuristic worlds. This collaboration encourages our students to innovate and push the boundaries of invention.”

This collaboration marks a rare intersection between Hollywood and Indian tech culture, uniting storytelling with innovation.

Starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jeff Bridges, Tron: Ares releases in Indian theatres on October 10, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.