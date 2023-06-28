Exceptional Director Obeli N Krishna Acknowledged by AR Rehman; Gears Up for Pan-India Project

Renowned Tamil director Obeli N Krishna, famed for his work on blockbuster films such as Silluindru Oru Kadhal (Nuvvu Nenu Prema in Telugu) with Suriya, Jyothika, and Bhumika, and the recent hit Pathu Thala starring Simbhu, has been recognized by Oscar-winning composer AR Rehman for his superb directorial abilities.

Having created the music for these highly successful movies, Rehman was keen to show his appreciation for Krishna's talent. Following the triumph of both the Pathu Thala album and film, Rehman presented Krishna with a cherished gift — a state-of-the-art Apple MacBook Pro, a gesture that has significantly bolstered the director's confidence.













Krishna has proven his expertise in handling mass and commercial subjects with aplomb, making him an ideal collaborator for superstars seeking to enhance their mass appeal. But that's not all. The director is gearing up for another significant project, one that is sure to underscore his standing in the industry.

Ramesh Krishnamoorthy of Global One Studios, a significant and passionately dedicated producer in the Tamil film industry, recently announced that Krishna would be directing a pan-India film featuring a top-tier star. The news of this exciting development was also shared on Twitter by the legend himself, AR Rehman.

With the anticipation for this upcoming project running high, it's clear that Obeli N Krishna's star is on the rise, poised to make even more significant contributions to the world of cinema.