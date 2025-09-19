Firoz Nadiadwala Accuses Netflix of Unauthorized Use of Baburao Character; Sends Legal Notice

Bollywood producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has issued a legal notice to Netflix over their show The Great Indian Kapil Show, alleging that the platform used the character “Baburao Ganpatrao Apte,” an iconic persona from the Hera Pheri film franchise, without permission.

The notice was drafted and sent by advocate Sana Raees Khan on behalf of Nadiadwala. It claims that Netflix’s promotion for the Kapil Sharma show includes comedian Kiku Sharda performing as Baburao, replicating the mannerisms, appearance, and overall look of the beloved character. The argument is that these elements are protected under intellectual property rights.

Sana said,“Intellectual Property is not a matter of casual borrowing, it is the lifeblood of creativity. Unauthorized exploitation of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement, it is theft in its most blatant commercial form. The law will not permit dilution of rights that have been lawfully earned and zealously protected.”

The legal action highlights that using a character’s likeness or distinctive characterization without authorization may amount to a violation of creative rights. In her notice, the lawyer emphasized that intellectual property is not mere borrowing but a serious right, and that unauthorized exploitation of such a familiar character is tantamount to theft.

The notice demands that Netflix stop using the character in any promotional material or episodes until the issue is resolved. It also seeks preservation of relevant material such as video promos, and potentially damages or credits for the use if the character was employed without proper licensing.

Industry watchers see this move as part of a larger conversation in Bollywood about ownership of franchises, character rights, and how digital content platforms must navigate the use of established cinematic personas. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and even Karan Johar moved to court to safeguard their personality rights.