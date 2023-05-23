G20 Summit: RRR Actor Ram Charan Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Tej rose to fame with the RRR movie. As the film bagged the prestigious Oscars and Golden Globe awards, both the lead actors' Charan and Junior NTR are being questioned about their Hollywood debuts by the media frequently. As Charan is presently attending the G20 summit which is being held in Kashmir, he spoke about his Hollywood debut and also said that he would keep a condition to the makers that they need to explore the beauty of the country and shoot the movie in picturesque locations like Kashmir and Kerala. This shows his love towards the country… He also opened up about his admiration towards Kashmir since childhood…

Speaking about his Hollywood debut, he said, “I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka (soil's) stories. These stories are finally coming out.”

He also added, “It will sound cliche, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second-generation actor. My dad (Chiranjeevi) has shot extensively in Kashmir. I shot in this auditorium (SKICC) in 2016. So, visiting Kashmir in summer feels like an achievement for me. This is such a surreal feeling. It has been 95 years of existence of the film industry, (but) it will take them another 95 years to explore Kashmir. It is untapped, it is virgin.”

Speaking about Ram Charan’s work front, he is presently busy with Shankar’s Game Changer movie. This movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Game Changer and is being produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Along with Kiara Ali Advani and Ram Charan, even Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Srikanth and Sunil are roped in to play prominent characters in this movie. Being the 50th movie for the SVC banner, it is also being planned that the movie will be shot in 3D format.